Fatal Shooting on NE Evangeline Thruway Leaves One Dead, One Injured

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A woman is dead and a man is recovering after an early morning shooting Monday in Lafayette.

Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of NE Evangeline Thruway. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a hospital, where the woman later died.

The man remains hospitalized and is listed in stable condition.

Authorities have not released the woman’s name, pending notification of her family.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lafayette police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.