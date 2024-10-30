Fatal pedestrian accident on Cameron street

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Lafayette police are investigating a crash that took the life of a pedestrian late last night. The accident happened around 9:48 p.m. in the 2600 block of Cameron street, where a man was struck and pronounced dead on the scene.

Traffic investigators closed off the roadway for hours as they examined the scene, But Cameron street has since reopened for morning commuters. Police are still looking into what led to the accident and are asking anyone who may have seen what happened to come forward.

Authorities remind drivers and pedestrians to stay alert to prevent further tragedies.