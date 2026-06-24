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Fatal hit-and-run under investigation in Lafayette Parish

LPSO
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LPSO
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The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal hit-and-run in the 900 block of Marteau Rd.

Deputies responded to the area just before 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, where one male victim was found dead in the roadway, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

The victim was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle traveling southbound.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211. This case remains under investigation. No further details are available at this time.