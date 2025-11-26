Fans celebrate beloved KATC children's show Polycarp at tribute event

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Fans of the beloved children's show "Polycarp" gathered at the West Regional Library in Scott to celebrate the KATC classic that entertained Lafayette Parish families for a decade.

The tribute event honored Polycarp, which aired on KATC from 1964 to 1974 as an original local production. The show holds a special place in the hearts of viewers who grew up watching the live broadcasts.

During the celebration, fans were invited to share memories, photos, and any lost footage from the show's 10-year run. The community gathering highlighted the lasting impact of locally produced children's programming on Lafayette Parish families.

The West Regional Library provided the perfect venue for fans to reconnect with this piece of local television history and preserve memories of the KATC original series.

