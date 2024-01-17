Family of seven loses everything in house fire

A family of seven lost everything in a late-night house fire on Tuesday, January 16.

Multiple fire trucks from the Lafayette Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2300 block of E. Pinhook Road. Lafayette firefighters received several calls to 911 reporting smoke coming from a single-family home. Chief Robert Benoit said the fire was spreading through the attic and second-floor bedrooms when emergency crews arrived on the scene. The strong wind gusts aided in the spread of the fire, according to Chief Benoit.

Firefighters battled the fire for at least an hour before getting it under control. First responders remained on scene for over 4 hours and the home is said to have sustained significant fire damage.

The family of seven was home when an older child began to smell smoke upstairs. He alerted his father. The father and son noticed smoke coming from the fireplace. Flames were seen on the exterior of the fireplace and the other occupants of the home were alerted. Everyone exited without injury.

Fire officials determined the fire originated in the fireplace. The wood structure of the fireplace ignited and the fire quickly spread to the attic. The owner stated he was burning wood all day in the fireplace to aid in heating the residence. The cause of the fire was ruled an accident.