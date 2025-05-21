Family members, sheriff's deputies searching for missing woman

Family members and St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies are looking for a woman who has gone missing.

Madison Joubert, 22, was last seen on May 18. She sometimes goes by Barbie J or Blackbarbie. She is described as having brown eyes and brown hair, 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 220 pounds. Her family says she has mental health conditions that require medication - but she is off her medication.

Because she doesn't have her meds, her family believes she will have an altered mental status, and may be emotional or even aggressive. She may be in St. Landry or Lafayette parishes.

If you see her, or you know where she is, please call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-948-0093 or her family at 318-500-0093.