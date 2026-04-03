Family Justice Center of Acadiana opens, bringing resources to survivors of domestic violence

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office and Faith House of Acadiana partnered to open the Family Justice Center of Acadiana, providing survivors of domestic violence with the resources they need.

Thursday morning was the official ribbon cutting and grand opening of the center located on Main Street in Lafayette.

The space allows domestic violence survivors to speak with an advocate, plan for their safety and interview with a police officers. It also gives survivors the opportunity to meet with a prosecutor, get civil legal assistance and obtain more information about the Faith House shelter.

Kramer McDaniel, board president at Faith House, said Thursday's opening was more than just a ribbon cutting.

"It marks the opening of a place where survivors and families will have safety, support, and not only that, but another chance at hope," McDaniel said. "The Family Justice Center represents what is possible with a community that comes together with a purpose, with compassion and shared commitment to change lives."

The center is located inside a downtown office space owned by LPSO, formalizing their partnership with Faith House of Acadiana, which is aimed at strengthening public safety and expanding services for survivors of domestic violence across Acadiana.

The Family Justice Center of Acadiana is located at 416 W. Main St. in Lafayette. If you are in need of assistance, see what resources are available to you on the Faith House of Acadiana website.