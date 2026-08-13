Family escapes house fire without injury

Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Crawford Street Wednesday night.

According to the Lafayette Fire Department, crews were dispatched at around 9 p.m. after the homeowner called 911 to report smoke coming from a bedroom. Firefighters arrived to find fire spreading down a hallway from a rear bedroom, where a mattress was burning.

Officials say the homeowner and four grandchildren were inside the home at the time of the fire. One of the grandchildren alerted the homeowner to the fire, and all five exited the home without injury.

Fire investigators determined the fire originated on a mattress in a child's bedroom. They believe a young child was playing with a cigarette lighter and ignited the top mattress of a bunk bed.

The fire was ruled an accident.