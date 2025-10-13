Family dog dies in house fire

No people were injured, but a family dog died in a house fire Saturday night in Scott.

The Scott Fire Department was called to a house on fire around 9 p.m. on Sagebrush Drive. They found heavy smoke coming from the house, and were able to contain the fire to a bedroom.

The home sustained heavy fire damage to the bedroom, with smoke damage throughout the residence. Two dogs and a guinea pig were rescued from the blaze; sadly, one of the family’s dogs did not survive, fire officials say.

The fire was determined to be accidental in nature; however, due to the extent of the damage, the exact cause could not be determined. Thankfully, no occupants were home at the time, and no firefighter injuries were reported, fire officials say.

The American Red Cross provided assistance to the family of nine, as the home was deemed uninhabitable, officials say.

Units from the Duson and Judice Fire Departments responded to provide mutual aid.