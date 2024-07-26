Fallen Lafayette Police Officer identified

The officer who died yesterday in Jeanerette has been identified.

Here's the full statement from the LPD:

The Lafayette Police Department is mourning the loss of one of our own. As a result of yesterday’s SWAT operation, Senior Corporal Segus Jolivette was killed in the line of duty.

Senior Corporal Segus Jolivette dedicated nearly 11 years to serving and protecting his community, having joined Lafayette Police Department on November 5, 2013. An esteemed member of the SWAT negotiator team, he excelled as an active patrol officer, and also previously served as a school resource officer. His commitment extended beyond daily duties, as he was a respected former juvenile detective, an active member of the honor guard. Senior Corporal dedicated much of his free time supporting the explorer program, helping Lafayette’s youth to gain a better understanding of law enforcement operations and the importance of relationship building in our community.

Previously with Opelousas PD, Senior Corporal Jolivette leaves behind his loving wife and five children. His legacy of bravery and dedication will be remembered and honored by all who knew him.

An official message from Interim Chief of Police, Paul Trouard, will follow later today.

The Opelousas Police Department also made a post about Jolivette; he served there.

"Officer Jolivette's journey with us began in our Junior Police Academy with Opelousas Police Department. He displayed an early passion for law enforcement, participating in several ride-alongs with the Opelousas Police Department (OPD). After graduating, he proudly joined OPD as a patrolman. Over the course of four years, Officer Jolivette served our community with unwavering dedication and professionalism. His commitment to his career and his desire to make a greater impact led him to join the Lafayette Police Department, where he continued to serve with distinction," the post states. "Officer Segus Jolivette will always be remembered for his bravery, his kindness, and his commitment to making our community a safer place. We honor his memory and thank him for his service."

The Lafayette Police Association also issued a statement:

It is with a heavy heart that I share with you the incredibly tragic news that we have lost one of our own. Senior Corporal Segus Jolivette died a hero, and like police officers across this community, state, and country, he had the courage to stand up and answer the call every day. He died answering that final call for service.

He was a father, husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He was exceptional in every way and courageous in every action he undertook. He was a wonderful human being. We will honor his sacrifice. We will never forget what he did and how he served the people of our city and Acadiana.

Senior Corporal Jolivette, a SWAT negotiator, was killed during the standoff and hostage situation yesterday, July 25, 2024, in Jeanerette when the Lafayette Police Department SWAT division was assisting neighboring law enforcement personnel.