Fall line-up for Mercredi Show released

Carencro's weekly music show has announced it's fall line-up.

The Mercredi Show's Fall 2025 schedule includes:

· September 3: Don Rich (Swamp Pop)

· September 10: Sideshow (Variety)

· September 17: Travis Matte and the Kingpins (Cajun/Zydeco/Variety)

· September 24: Three-Thirty-Seven (Variety)

· October 1: Dustin Sonnier and The Wanted (Country)

· October 8: Shadow Road Band (Blue-Eyed Soul/Swamp Pop)

· October 15: Keke Bourque and Stone-Cold Cajuns (Cajun/Zydeco/Variety)

This season, the Mercredi Show has a new time: 6 PM - 8 PM. Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs to enjoy the show. Please note, as a new policy this year, no outside food or drinks will be permitted at the venue. Handicap parking will be available.

To support the continuation of these beloved community events, the Mercredi Show is offering a "Friends of Mercredi" sponsorship. For a contribution, sponsors will receive premium parking at all Mercredi concerts, as well as a branded baseball cap, a Mercredi Koozie, and a Mercredi souvenir cup. All proceeds from the sponsorship will go directly toward ensuring the Mercredi shows are presented with the same high quality and care as production costs continue to rise.

The Mercredi Show extends a heartfelt "Merci Beaucoup" to its generous sponsors, including Title Sponsor Carpet Mills Outlet, along with Platinum Sponsors DSB, Super 1 Foods, Kirk Martin Slaughter House, Evangelina Cafe & Coffee House, Kishbaugh Construction, Freedom Homes, and NIKRON.

Gold Sponsors include: Alpaugh Aviation, Carencro Title and Notary/Mayor Charlotte Clavier, Creative T's, Fat Pat's Bar and Grill, Home Bank, Lee Verret State Farm Insurance, Nepveux Enterprises/Lee's Cajun Blends, Melancon Funeral Home, Nolan's Lawnmover Sales and Service, Acadiana Scale and Equipment, Pat's Printing of Acadiana, Pogie's Pour House, and Rayne State Bank.

For more information and to become a "Friends of Mercredi" sponsor, please scan the QR code on the flyer.

About the Mercredi Show: The Mercredi Show is a free weekly concert series held in Carencro, Louisiana, providing a family-friendly atmosphere for the community to enjoy live music from local and regional artists.