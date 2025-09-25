Faith House sets fundraiser

Faith House of Acadiana is thrilled to announce that the Stuller Family Foundation has stepped forward as the Presenting Angel Sponsor for the 2025 Night of Hope, contributing an inspiring $20,000 to support survivors of domestic violence throughout Acadiana.

The Night of Hope will take place on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Warehouse 535, promising an unforgettable evening that combines purpose with celebration. Guests will enjoy live music from the On-Call Band, delicious food, dancing, spirited auctions, raffles, and the always-popular wine pull—all while standing in solidarity with survivors.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Stuller Family Foundation for their leadership and generosity,” said Billi Lacombe, Executive Director of Faith House. “Their commitment not only helps us provide life-saving services but also inspires our community to come together in the fight against domestic violence.”

Each year, the Night of Hope serves as both a fundraiser and a movement—a chance for the community to shine a light on domestic violence, raise awareness, and directly fund the programs that help survivors reclaim their futures with dignity and strength.

Event Details:

October 17, 2025

Warehouse 535, Lafayette, LA

Live music by the On-Call Band

Contact for Tickets & Sponsorships:

· Tracy Frentz | tracyfrentz@lusfiber.net | 337-254-9980

· Mary Neiheisel | mary.neiheisel@louisiana.edu | 337-278-4241