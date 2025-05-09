Fais Do Do Festival to benefit Youngsville's Inclusive Playground

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — The city of Youngsville is getting ready to dance, eat and celebrate Louisiana culture this weekend, all for a good cause.

The first Fais Do Do Festival kicks off Saturday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Youngsville Sports Complex Amphitheater. The event features a lineup of live music along with food vendors, concessions and plenty for the kids.

"We're excited to have a lot of Cajun music, traditions, vendors, food, concessions. It's a family-fun event," said Jessica Willis, Youngsville Lions Club member.

In the lineup to play at the festival is Damon Troy, Kevin Naquin and Jamie Bergeron & the Kickin' Cajuns.

All proceeds from the festival will benefit future improvements to the Inclusive Playground at the Youngsville Sports Complex.

"We're so proud of the Inclusive Playground, and there's a lot of different things that the Lions Club does for the community, so coming out and showing your support so that we can keep giving back to Youngsville is really what this event is all about," Willis said.