Fair Housing Workshop offered; registration required

Lafayette Consolidated Government and the Louisiana Fair Housing Action Center have teamed up to present a workshop on fair housing laws and practices.

The workshop will be April 4 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Clifton Chenier Auditorium, 220 West Willow Street.

According to a release from LCG, the Fair Housing Workshop aims to equip attendees with essential knowledge regarding fair housing laws, rights, and responsibilities. Through engaging discussions and informative sessions, participants will gain insights into the importance of fair housing, the historical context and purpose of the Fair Housing Act, basic principles of the Fair Housing Act, protections provided for individuals with disabilities, understanding protected classes, as well as covered dwellings and transactions.

Moe Moore, the LaFHAC's education coordiantor, will be the speaker. According to her bio, she has focused her research on disparities based on the intersectionality of race, gender, and sexuality and will use her research background and passion for change to help combat housing discrimination in the Louisiana area.

The release state's that Moore has years of experience in the field and her "expertise promises to make this workshop an invaluable resource for individuals, businesses, and organizations."

Acadiana Legal Service Corporation’s Housing Division will also be on site to provide information regarding their services.

Registration for the workshop is required. To register, interested individuals can call 337-291-5450.