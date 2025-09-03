Explosion, fire at homeless camp in Scott

SCOTT, La. — Scott firefighters responded to an explosion followed by a fire at a homeless encampment on Labor Day.

Firefighters arrived at Natchez Street shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday, September 1, 2025, to find a large pile of debris — including refrigerators, tires, air conditioners, and other materials — used to build the camp in a wooded area. According to the fire department, crews were initially informed that all occupants were accounted for except for one and advanced into the debris in an attempt to locate the missing person.

Minutes later, several explosions occurred, which officials believe were caused by propane tanks within the camp. Due to the size of the debris pile and the explosions, firefighters were forced to retreat for safety reasons. Heavy equipment, a ladder truck, and cadaver dogs were requested to assist with fire suppression and the search for the potential victim. Once additional resources arrived on scene, confirmation was made that the unaccounted-for individual had been located safely. Crews then initiated fire suppression operations, and the blaze was brought under control.

Firefighters from Duson and Judice assisted with extinguishing the fire, authorities say.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.