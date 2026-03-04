Expanded NICU opens

Our Lady of Lourdes Women's and Children's Hospital unveiled an expanded surgical neonatal care unit on Wednesday.

"As part of its $100 million Advancing Acadiana strategic investment, FMOL Health | Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital has expanded its Level III Surgical Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) to include 19 private family suites, including two designed for twins. This project increases NICU capacity to 60 beds to care for the region’s tiniest patients," a release states.

The family suites include sleeping space for family members, recliners for nurturing and bonding with baby, private bathrooms for families, television and wifi, bottle warmers and "state of the art" monitoring.

“This expansion is about creating an environment where families feel supported and babies receive the highest level of care,” said Dr. Amy Zeringue, NICU Medical Director and neonatologist. “Our private family suites are designed to keep families close, provide privacy, and create a nurturing space for bonding during this critical time. These private suites allow parents to stay overnight and remain with their baby 24/7, something no other NICU in Southwest Louisiana offers. Families can stay together while their baby receives advanced care, combining medical excellence with a family-centered care approach.”

Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital is home to Acadiana’s only Level III Surgical NICU, offering advanced pediatric subspecialty care and a dedicated transport team that safely “brings the NICU to the baby” during ambulance transfers. Once at the hospital, families have access to comprehensive pediatric specialty coverage. Through our Children’s Health network, families also benefit from seamless collaboration with pediatric specialists at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge, ensuring coordinated, expert care when it matters most. These advanced capabilities, combined with advanced technology and a caring, family-centered approach, reinforce Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital as the region’s premier destination for neonatal medicine, the release states.

“This expansion reflects our commitment to family-centered care, ensuring comfort and excellence,” said Alesha Alford, vice president of women’s and children’s services, FMOL Health | Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital.

Stephanie Manson, president of FMOL Health | Our Lady of Lourdes added that “advancing Acadiana is a pledge to nurture the future of the community we serve. By investing in modern and innovative facilities, we are setting a new standard for neonatal care in Acadiana.”

The NICU expansion is the fourth project completed under the Advancing Acadiana initiative, which includes significant upgrades across multiple campuses to enhance access to world-class care for families throughout the region. Learn more at LourdesRMC.com/AdvancingAcadiana.

Here are some pictures from the ceremony: