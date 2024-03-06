Events planned near site of shooting

A two-day revival and community event is planned near the site of a fatal shooting.

Last week, 18-year-old Jaylon Joiner was fatally shot as he got off his school bus on Bradford Drive in Carencro. Malikai Doucet, 19, was arrested and booked with Second Degree Murder in the case, and more arrests are expected, police say.

This weekend, an event, "Love All Hate None Community Street Revival," will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in the 200 block of Bradford.

The events will include a march on Saturday, with line-up starting at 2:15 p.m.; and on Sunday hot dogs and hugs for the community, and fun jumps for kids.

Scheduled to speak at the event are Pastor Lawrence Levy III, School Board members Chad Desormeaux and Joshua Edmond; Pastor Vernon "Duck" Jenkins; community leader Terrance St. Julien; and Carencro Police Chief David Anderson.