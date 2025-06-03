Watch Now
Ethics complaint filed against Library Board member

Lafayette Public Library Board of Control member Robert Judge is the subject of an ethics complaint after persuading the board not to discuss settling a federal lawsuit in which he is being sued and for soliciting donations to help pay his legal fees, our media partners at The Advocate report.

Margaret Oelkers, of Lafayette, a frequent library board meeting speaker, submitted the complaint by email Friday to the Louisiana Ethics Administration, the newspaper reports.

The complaint alleges Judge used his position at a May 19 library board meeting to influence fellow board members in a decision that would financially benefit him, the newspaper reports.

Oelkers' complaint also questions whether it is ethical and legal for Judge to create an online GoFundMe post seeking $250,000 in donations to cover his legal fees, The Advocate reports.

