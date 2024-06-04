Watch Now
Entergy Announces Planned Power Outage for Infrastructure Repairs in Carencro

Posted at 9:51 AM, Jun 04, 2024

Entergy will be conducting a planned power outage in the City of Carencro to repair and update infrastructure. The outage is scheduled for 6/4/24 from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

The planned outage will affect residents living on the following streets:
Aimee
Estelle
South Church
S St. John
St. Peter
St. Anne
Jack
St. Jacques
Ovide
St. Charles
Andre

In addition, any residents who received a call from Entergy regarding the outage should also prepare for the scheduled interruption in service.

City officials encourage all affected residents to make necessary arrangements during the outage period. For the most up-to-date information, please contact Entergy directly at 1 (800) 368-3749.

