Enrollment for LPSS early childhood programs now open

LPSS is encouraging parents of children from birth to five years old to sign them up for one of the Early Childhood Programs available to district students. These programs are filled as applications are received with the first round of applications closing on April 30, 2024. Assistance with finding the right childcare facility/school is available through the LPSS Early Childhood Department.

Research has shown that children who experience a high-quality early education are more likely to graduate from high school, and less likely to require special education classes. That’s because 90% of brain development occurs before the age of five, making it essential that children receive high-quality care and instruction during those crucial years. In particular, children from birth to three especially need access to these programs in order to be ready for Pre-K by age four.

The Lafayette Parish Early Childhood Community Network includes all publicly-funded Pre-K, child care and Head Start programs within the parish. In addition, Type III early learning centers are authorized to accept some form of public funding to serve in-need children (via Child Care Assistance, Head Start funds or NSECD monies). Type III facilities all offer a high-quality Tier 1 curriculum approved by the Louisiana Department of Education.

Parents can visit enrolllafayette.com to register their child for one of the many high quality early childhood programs available. They can also find information about the Child Care Assistance program, which helps low- and moderate-income families pay for the child care they need in order to work or attend school or training. LPSS also offers a referral service to assist parents with identifying different facilities to meet their family’s needs and securing help with payment