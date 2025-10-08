Employment opportunities at the Acadiana Opportunity Job Fair

More than 60 regional employers and resource providers will participate in the 21st annual Acadiana Opportunity Job Fair on Wednesday, October 22, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., taking place at the Heymann Convention Center in Lafayette.

“The Acadiana Opportunity Job Fair has expanded to connect employers with a broad applicant pool including persons with disabilities, justice involved and formerly incarcerated individuals, and more,” says Ryan LaGrange, Director of Workforce Development with LEDA. “Every year, we hear success stories following the job fair from both job seekers and employers. This event continues to have a tremendous impact on the community.”

The event is planned and hosted by the Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA), Acadiana Society of Human Resource Management (ASHRM), Louisiana Works, Louisiana Rehabilitation Services (LRS), and other community partners. The Stuller Family Foundation is the event’s presenting sponsor.

“ASHRM looks forward to sponsoring this event every year because it creates an opportunity to connect employers with untapped talent pools within the community,” says Jessica Ritchey, President of ASHRM. “Older workers and candidates with disabilities or criminal backgrounds often face challenges when seeking employment and this job fair was designed to help overcome some of those.”

The Acadiana Opportunity Job Fair is free to job seekers. Job seekers should dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes. Visit www.lafayette.org/opportunity [lafayette.org] for the complete list of participating employers and their job openings.