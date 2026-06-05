Empanada Guy hosts bald customer promotion in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Empanada Guy hosted a promotion aimed at creating the city's largest gathering of bald people.

Bald and "bald-ish" customers were invited to stop by the restaurant for a free extra empanada.

Tahir Taylor of Opelousas attended the event with his mother, Lashondra Taylor. Both shaved their heads after Lashondra was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer.

"We came out today just to support the Empanada guy. Free empanadas if you're bald. There's actually a story behind us being bald. My mother was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer, and we are just here in honor of her," Tahir Taylor said.

Lashondra Taylor said the gesture meant everything to her.

"I didn't expect for him to go bald. He actually cut my hair and then surprised me when he went bald himself, so it was a big honor," she said.

The event celebrated confidence and community.