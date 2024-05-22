Emergency declaration following severe storms signed by Lafayette mayor-president

LAFAYETTE, La. — Mayor-President Monique B. Boulet has signed an emergency declaration in response to the severe storms that impacted Lafayette Parish on May 13, 16, and 17. The declaration comes in the wake of significant damage caused by the storms, including extensive debris and high recovery costs.

Mayor-President Boulet stated, “The recent severe weather has left a considerable impact on our community. Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our residents. This emergency declaration will enable us to expedite the recovery process and secure necessary resources to address the damage.”

The severe storms brought heavy rainfall and strong winds, resulting in widespread debris and property damage throughout the parish. In response, local government and emergency services have worked tirelessly to clear debris and restore normalcy, according to a spokesperson for Lafayette Consolidated Government.

Boulet expressed her gratitude to the emergency responders, recovery teams, and volunteers who have been working around the clock to assist those affected by the storms.

