Emergency Closure: Serenity Drive Bridge to close today

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Traffic, Roads, and Bridges Department advises residents that the Serenity Drive Bridge, located approximately 0.30 miles west of Bonin Road, will close today, October 23, at 2:00 p.m.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has deemed this immediate closure necessary due to urgent repairs. The bridge will undergo replacement with a box culvert, and the closure is expected to last approximately one year.

During this period, local access remains a priority to minimize the impact on daily travel. Local access for residents east of the bridge will be available via Bonin Road. Residents north of the bridge can access the area through the Hunter’s Run connection to Serenity Drive, located off Chemin Metairie Road.

Motorists are encouraged to plan alternate routes and exercise caution in the area. Updates on the progress of the project will be provided as needed.