‘Electricity went out, we heard a thud, & it kind of shook the ground’ : Lafayette resident on storm damage

LAFAYETTE, KATC. - “The electricity went out, we heard a thud, and it kind of shook the ground,” Lafayette Resident Aaron Leger said.

He tells KATC that he’s grateful his house is still intact after a tree fell on top of his carport, barely missing his home around 5 pm.

Late Monday afternoon into the evening, several storms producing 80-90 mile per hour winds hit portions of Acadiana including Lafayette. Multiple branches were scattered across his front yard.

Despite the shock, Mr. Leger said he’s fortunate his family is safe and sound.

“We’re very fortunate, that’s what I’m seeing. The carport can be repaired and replaced relatively easily. The car probably has minimal damage but the house would be a big thing, so we feel good about that,” he said.