Electrical failure cause of Charles Drive fire

Firefighters responded to a house fire Friday morning in the 100 block of Charles Drive in Lafayette.

At 11:19 a.m., the occupant of the home called 911 to report smoke coming from his home. Multiple fire trucks responded to the emergency call.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, smoke and flames were coming from the roof of the dwelling. Emergency crews entered the attic of the structure to extinguish the fire, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Fire Department. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes. The attic and roof sustained heavy fire damage and the interior of the home sustained moderate water damage.

The owner of the dwelling was home when the fire started. He noticed smoke outside while looking through a window. He came outside and discovered heavy smoke coming from a vent on his roof. He immediately called 911.

Fire officials determined the fire originated in the attic from an electrical failure. The cause of the fire was ruled an accident.