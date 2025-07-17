Election Commissioner school set

Several classes have been set for later this month for registered voters in Lafayette Parish who are interested in becoming election commissioners.

These courses are scheduled as follows:

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 at 5:30pm

Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 10:00am and 5:30pm

Wednesday, July 30, 2025 at 5:30pm

Thursday, July 31, 2025 at 10:00am and 5:30pm

Classes will be held at the Lafayette Parish Courthouse, 1st Floor, Jury Assembly Room.

This course is for registered voters in Lafayette Parish who have never served as election commissioners. Pay is $200 per election with required school attendance.

For further information please call the Election Department of the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Office at (337)291-6368.