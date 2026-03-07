Elderly woman killed in Lafayette house fire

LAFAYETTE, La. — An elderly woman died in a house fire on Lourdes Street early Friday morning.

Lafayette firefighters responded to the house fire at 5:15 a.m. after a neighbor noticed the carport area of the house was on fire. Emergency crews worked to put the fire out and search the home, knowing the Susan Orgeron, 72, was still inside. Responders found Orgeron in a front room of the house, but she died from the fire.

Orgeron lived in the home with her two adult sons, one of which told responders she was still inside when they arrived. According to one of the sons, they woke up to smoke in the house, but the fire kept him from getting his mother out of the house. The family's dog was also killed in the fire.

The house was left with heavy fire damage. Two vehicles were also damaged in the fire.

Investigators with Lafayette Fire Department and Louisiana State Fire Marshal Office are examining the incident. Officials have determined the fire originated in the carport area of the house, but the cause is still under investigation.