Elderly man arrested after attempting to murder grandson

LAFAYETTE, La. — A 78-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after shooting his 23-year-old grandson during an argument.

Lafayette Police were called to South Orange Street around 10 a.m. for a shooting in progress. That's where they found the young man with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he is listed in stable condition, according to LPD.

An arrest has been made in connection to the incident.

Police determined the young man was arguing with his grandfather, Jessie Bradford, 78, when Bradford shot him with a handgun. Bradford was on scene with the gun when officers arrived, and they were able to arrest him without issue. Bradford was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, facing one count of attempted second-degree murder.