El Sido's Zydeco Club continues its legacy with its annual Holiday Food Drive on November 19th

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The legacy continues at El Sido's Zydeco Club with their annual Holiday Food Drive taking place next week on Wednesday, November 19th.

Club owner Sydney "Big Sid" Williams, who passed away in February after a battle with cancer, and his brother Nathan Williams started the drive in the early 1990s. The tradition carries on in Williams' memory.

Non-perishable food items are collected leading up to the main event, where zydeco artists come together and perform for a final push for donations.

Donations are being collected at the Lafayette Visitors Center on Evangeline Thruway. The main event kicks off at 6 p.m. next Wednesday at El Sido's, with admission costing $20.

