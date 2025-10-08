Eighth annual Mickey’s Loop Ride to be held Thursday, October 16

The annual Mickey Shunick Memorial Loop Ride will be held on Thursday, October 16 in honor of all loved ones lost in cycling accidents in Acadiana.

This year, riders will convene at the front of Moncus Park (2913 Johnston Street) Thursday, October 16 at 5:30 PM.

Riders will depart at 5:45 pm. This year’s ride will only follow a portion of Mickey’s Loop and instead be an “out-and-back” route from Moncus Park to the “Ghost Bike.” Following the ride, attendees are invited to meet at The Yard Goat for relaxation.

Until last year, the ride was held in July to coincide with the anniversary of the resolution establishing the Mickey Shunick Memorial Bike Loop. The resolution, which passed the City-Parish Council 9-0, stated the “Lafayette community has expressed a desire to memorialize Mickey’s legacy” and that she “loved to bike and used her bike as transportation throughout the community.”

Ride organizers elected to keep the fall schedule again this year. In addition, hosting the ride during the school year allows the engagement of UL students.

The full Mickey Shunick Memorial Loop is 7.8 miles of connected bike lanes and shared roadways.

During the ride, the roads will not be blocked off and riders will be riding with traffic. As a result, this ride may be challenging for young children unless they are accompanying their parents in a bike trailer or mounted seat.

Find more information and any updates on the [Bike%20Lafayette%20Facebook%20page.%20%20]Bike Lafayette Facebook page. The event link is here: https://www.facebook.com/share/17FSk6c2AT/ [facebook.com]

Organizers urge attendees to wear a helmet and bring bicycle lights if available.