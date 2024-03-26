EDA grants Lafayette $885K for workforce training program

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (EDA) today awarded an $885,000 grant to the Lafayette Economic Development Authority to establish a workforce development training program for in-demand industries at South Louisiana Community College.

The grant will support the creation of Skills Up, a workforce training program focused on manufacturing, machining and mechanics, and the purchase of related training equipment. This EDA investment will be matched by $271,389 in local funds.

According to Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Castillo, “The Economic Development Administration works closely with local communities to support place-based economic investments. This EDA investment will help prepare residents for quality, in-demand jobs, creating a stronger, more resilient regional economy.”

Representative Clay Higgins (LA-03) emphasized, “Developing a skilled workforce is crucial to South Louisiana’s economic prosperity. This funding will support the Lafayette Economic Development Authority and South Louisiana Community College as they improve workforce development programs for the manufacturing, machining, and mechanics industries. This investment will help provide new opportunities for South Louisiana’s citizenry and support future growth of our economy.”

This project is funded under the Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2023, which provided $483 million in additional EDA funding for disaster relief and recovery in areas that received a major disaster declaration under the Robert T. Stafford Act due to Hurricanes Ian and Fiona, wildfires, floods, and other natural disasters that occurred in calendar years 2021 and 2022.

Visit EDA’s Disaster Supplemental webpage for more information.