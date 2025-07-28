Eat Sweet Restaurant Weeks returns to Youngsville with dining deals and prize opportunities

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Youngsville's popular Eat Sweet Restaurant Weeks is returning next month, offering food enthusiasts a month-long celebration of local dining with special deals and a chance to win impressive prizes.

The event runs from August 1 through August 31, 2025, featuring special promotions at dozens of local restaurants throughout Youngsville.

"You always hear, oh, I've been wanting to try that place. This gives them an opportunity to not only try it, but to get a little sweet deal and potentially win some prizes while doing so," said Eat Sweet Restaurant Weeks Coordinator Haley Leatherwood.

Participants can pick up a passport at Youngsville City Hall or any participating restaurant starting August 1. The passport system allows diners to collect stamps from each restaurant they visit.

Those who collect 20 stamps qualify for the grand prize drawing, while collecting 10 stamps enters diners into drawings for gift card prize packs valued between $75 and $100.

Two grand prizes will be awarded: a complimentary night stay at Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel with a $400 gift certificate to Mr. Lester's Steakhouse, or a VIP table at the Lauren Daigle concert on September 13 at the Youngsville Amphitheater.

Restaurants across Youngsville are offering special deals, including discounted meals, free appetizers, and buy-one-get-one offers. Diners must mention "Eat Sweet Restaurant Week" when ordering to receive the special promotions.

Completed passports must be turned in by September 5 to enter the prize drawing. Winners will be announced during a Facebook Live drawing on September 8 at noon.

The event is sponsored by LDD Concepts and the Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.