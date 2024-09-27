Eastland Drive closure announced

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Traffic, Roads, and Bridges Department announces the temporary closure of the 100 block of Eastland Drive from 8:00 a.m. on Monday, September 30, until 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1.

This closure is necessary to facilitate infrastructure construction by Atmos Energy for the new Fire Station No. 6 being built at the corner of Camellia Boulevard and Eastland Drive, according to a spokesperson for LCG.

Local access will be maintained for residents and businesses in the area. Detour routes will be marked to assist with traffic flow.



Detour Routes:

Camellia Boulevard

Johnston Street

Wakefield Drive

Normandy Road

Rena Drive

Motorists are encouraged to use caution in the area and plan their routes accordingly. LCG appreciates your patience and cooperation as these essential improvements are made.

