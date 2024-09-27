Eastland Drive closure announced

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Traffic, Roads, and Bridges Department announces the temporary closure of the 100 block of Eastland Drive from 8:00 a.m. on Monday, September 30, until 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1.
This closure is necessary to facilitate infrastructure construction by Atmos Energy for the new Fire Station No. 6 being built at the corner of Camellia Boulevard and Eastland Drive, according to a spokesperson for LCG.
Local access will be maintained for residents and businesses in the area. Detour routes will be marked to assist with traffic flow.
Detour Routes:
- Camellia Boulevard
- Johnston Street
- Wakefield Drive
- Normandy Road
- Rena Drive
Motorists are encouraged to use caution in the area and plan their routes accordingly. LCG appreciates your patience and cooperation as these essential improvements are made.
