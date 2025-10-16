Early College Academy named La. Blue Ribbon School

The Louisiana Department of Education has announced that Early College Academy (ECA) in Lafayette Parish has been named a 2025 Louisiana Blue Ribbon School, one of only eight schools statewide to receive this prestigious recognition.

ECA is Louisiana’s #1-ranked public high school. The school offers students the opportunity to earn both a high school diploma and an associate degree through its partnership with South Louisiana Community College.

Blue Ribbon Schools are recognized for outstanding academic performance and for making significant progress in closing achievement gaps among student groups. The honor reflects a school community’s shared dedication to learning, leadership, and growth.

Superintendent Francis Touchet, Jr. congratulated ECA on the achievement:

“This recognition is a testament to the incredible students, teachers, and leaders at Early College Academy. Their work represents the best of what public education can be—high expectations, strong relationships, and a commitment to opportunity for every student. We couldn’t be prouder of what they’ve accomplished for Lafayette Parish.”

Other 2025 Louisiana Blue Ribbon Schools include Caneview Elementary (Iberia Parish), Cecil Picard Elementary (Vermilion Parish), Haynes Academy (Jefferson Parish), Mulberry Elementary (Terrebonne Parish), South Live Oak Elementary (Livingston Parish), St. Dominic School (New Orleans Archdiocese), and St. Jude School (Baton Rouge Diocese).