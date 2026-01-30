Early bird registration open for the Courir du Festival 5K

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Courir du Festival 5K is kicking off in downtown Lafayette at 8 a.m. on April 25.

It's one way for neighbors to show their support for Festival International de Louisiane. You can run, walk or stroll through the streets of downtown to cross the finish line into live music, food and more.

"This year, we're really excited," said Carly Viator Courville, the marketing director for Festival International de Louisiane. "Something unique is happening each time the race ends. We have an international band perform afterwards, and the group this year is coming to us from Scotland, and they're going to be running the race. They're runners, and they're going to jump from the 5K straight onto stage and start performing, so if you join us this year, you'll get to run with one of our international acts, and that's going to be super special."

Early bird registration is open now at $35 for the first 200 participants to sign up. After that, the fee will go up to $40 until online registration closes on April 21.

Included in your 5K registration packet will be a locally designed and printed 2026 t shirt.

You can register online for the Courir du Festival 5K by vising the Festival International website.