E. Verot School Road bridge repairs complete

Lafayette, LA – Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) has completed repairs on the E. Verot School Road Bridge, located east of W. Pinhook Road and spanning Coulee des Poches.

The $1.3 million project, which began in March, included subsurface drainage installation, soil nail wall installation, abutment repair, approach slab repair, and structural concrete patching.

This marks the first bid job in Louisiana to use Soil Nail Wall technology, officials say.

"By proactively applying this innovative technique, LCG stabilized severe erosion, prevented the failure of the bridge’s approach slab, and extended the bridge’s lifespan. Compared to traditional methods, the Soil Nail Wall construction was less disruptive to drivers and more cost-effective, providing long-term savings for taxpayers," a release states.

LCG extends its thanks to the Public Works Department for their leadership and dedication in completing this project, which strengthens Lafayette’s infrastructure and supports the community’s future needs.

Funding was provided through the City of Lafayette Sales Tax Fund, LCG says.