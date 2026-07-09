E-bike battery blamed for late-night shed fire in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A charging e-bike battery is suspected of causing a late-night shed fire in Lafayette, according to city fire officials.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Sigma Drive at 11:28 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2026, after an occupant reported smoke coming from a backyard shed, Lafayette Fire Department officials said in a news release. Crews arrived to find the shed on fire and were able to extinguish the flames within about 10 minutes.

The shed sustained heavy fire damage. No injuries were reported.

The homeowner told investigators he had been charging a lithium-ion battery for his e-bike and noticed it was getting very hot, fire officials said. He disconnected the charger and left the battery and bike in the shed.

Investigators determined the fire started on the e-bike, and that overheating in the lithium-ion battery likely contributed to the ignition, according to the department. The fire has been ruled an accident.