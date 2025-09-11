Dusty Guidry takes the stand in bribery trial

A Lafayette Assistant District Attorney on trial in federal court for bribery involving the DA's office overheard a co-conspirator talking about a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries kickback scheme and bought into that deal, too, according to witness testimony reported by our media partners at The Advocate.

Dusty Guidry, who pleaded guilty in March 2023 to three felony counts in a plea deal with federal prosecutors, testified Thursday morning in the trial of co-conspirator Gary Haynes, an assistant district attorney in the 15th Judicial District, the newspaper reports.

Haynes and Guidry were hired by District Attorney Don Landry shortly after he took office in January 2021.

At the time, Guidry said, he also worked in the pretrial diversion program for Hillar Moore, district attorney in the 19th Judicial District in East Baton Rouge Parish where he was involved in a similar kickback scheme.

Guidry, who was a contract consultant in the Lafayette DA's office, said he was talking on the phone with a co-conspirator in the wildlife and fisheries scheme when Haynes overheard the conversation and said he wanted in.

The two men already were involved in a kickback scheme in the pretrial intervention program in the DA's office, he said.

Guidry and Lafayette businessman Leonard Franques were almost finished setting up a scheme with then-LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet where boaters and hunters with minor violations would pay take online courses from Franques' business, splitting proceeds among the three.

