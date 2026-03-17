Duson cruiser forced into concrete wall; officer injured

A Duson Police officer was injured Tuesday afternoon while driving to Baton Rouge.

Sgt. Calvin Francis' cruiser was forced into a concrete wall at the base of the Mississippi River Bridge, a post by Duson Police states.

Francis was transported to a Baton Rouge hospital where he's listed in stable condition, the post says.

A passenger in the car that forced his cruiser into the wall had previously been arrested by Duson Police, "and the incident does not appear to be accidental."

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office will be conducting the investigation.