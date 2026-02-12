Dunkin’® coming soon to Lafayette with new next generation restaurant

Dunkin’ [dunkindonuts.com] today announced plans to open its new locally owned and operated restaurant in Lafayette next month. Located at 3546 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, the new store will feature Dunkin’s modern Next Generation design, offering residents and commuters a more convenient way to run on Dunkin’ and enjoy their favorite coffee and baked goods.

The new 1,700-square-foot restaurant features a conference room, will employ approximately 25 team members, and will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Guests can look forward to several exciting elements of the new Next Generation restaurant experience at the Lafayette location, including:

Premium Pours: Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are poured through an innovative tap system, serving a variety of consistently cold sips, such as iced coffee, iced tea, Cold Brew, and Nitro-Infused Cold Brew. Crew members also use top-quality, flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make handcrafted drinks to order.

A Modern Design: The openness, colors, and materials used in the design help create an approachable, positive, and energetic environment. Just one example of the eye-catching design elements that guests can expect is a front-facing bakery case for an even closer look at our delicious baked goods.

As a celebrated coffee and donut brand in the USA, Dunkin’ has built its reputation on great-tasting beverages and food items. From freshly brewed hot and iced coffee to espresso drinks, donuts, bagels, and sandwiches that fuel guests each day, Dunkin’ continues to expand its presence while staying true to its mission of delivering fast, affordable, and high-quality food and drinks.

Guests can get even more out of their Dunkin’ runs by joining Dunkin’ Rewards®. Members earn points toward free food and drinks, enjoy exclusive offers, and can order ahead in the Dunkin’ app. Those who have not joined Dunkin’ Rewards yet can create a free account on the Dunkin’ app or by visiting Dunkin [dunkindonuts.com]R [dunkinrewards.com]ewards.com. [dunkindonuts.com]

To stay up to date with what Dunkin' is brewing up next, visit DunkinDonuts.com [dunkindonuts.com] or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at news.dunkindonuts.com/blog [news.dunkindonuts.com] .

WHERE:

Dunkin’ – 3546 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy #100, Lafayette, LA 70503

About Dunkin’

Dunkin’, founded in 1950, is the largest coffee and donuts brand in the United States, with more than 14,000 restaurants in nearly 40 global markets. Dunkin’ is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit DunkinDonuts.com and InspireBrands.com.