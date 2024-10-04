Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishLafayette Parish

Actions

DTA returns on October 4

TheDebtorsDTA!.jpeg
DTA
TheDebtorsDTA!.jpeg
TheDebtors.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

LAFAYETTE, La. — Downtown Alive is back in Parc Sans Souci on Friday, October 4th. This long-standing community concert series is presented by Evangeline Maid and produced by Downtown Lafayette Unlimited.

The Debtors make their DTA debut. Hailing from Lafayette, this close-knit quintet jumps from beachy tunes to groovy rhythms while remaining true to their indie-rock roots.

The community is invited to enjoy free live music at Downtown Alive in Parc Sans Souci this fall. The music kicks off at 6:00 PM and ends at 8:30 PM. Please leave ice chests at home and help keep DTA free by purchasing a drink from the beverage tent and a bite from food vendors or other Downtown restaurants.

For more information about Downtown Alive and Downtown Lafayette, visit downtownlafayette.organd follow Downtown Lafayette on Facebook and Instagram.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.