DTA returns on October 4

LAFAYETTE, La. — Downtown Alive is back in Parc Sans Souci on Friday, October 4th. This long-standing community concert series is presented by Evangeline Maid and produced by Downtown Lafayette Unlimited.

The Debtors make their DTA debut. Hailing from Lafayette, this close-knit quintet jumps from beachy tunes to groovy rhythms while remaining true to their indie-rock roots.

The community is invited to enjoy free live music at Downtown Alive in Parc Sans Souci this fall. The music kicks off at 6:00 PM and ends at 8:30 PM. Please leave ice chests at home and help keep DTA free by purchasing a drink from the beverage tent and a bite from food vendors or other Downtown restaurants.

For more information about Downtown Alive and Downtown Lafayette, visit downtownlafayette.organd follow Downtown Lafayette on Facebook and Instagram.

