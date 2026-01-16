DTA! announces spring line-up

LAFAYETTE, LA – Downtown Lafayette is thrilled to announce its Downtown Alive! lineup for the 2026 Spring season presented by longstanding downtown supporter, Evangeline Maid.

“For our 43rd year, we’re bringing a spring season packed with dynamic and diverse performers that celebrate the heart and soul you love about Downtown,” says Jessica Hauerwas, Executive Director of Downtown Lafayette. “For more than four decades, we have remained dedicated to bringing FREE music programming to the heart of Downtown that is fun for families and enhances our neighborhood.”

Each spring show features artists rooted in our region’s culture—sharing the rhythms, stories, and talent that sounds like home. As a special season finale, we’re gathering a showcase of local musicians who are no strangers to the Downtown Alive! Stage. DTA! will also feature special newer or up-and-coming acts to perform opening sets before our headliners. This season is a celebration of deep tradition paired with new flare.

2026 DTA! Spring lineup

Friday, February 13: Mardi Gras Weekend Kickoff

Dustin Dale Gaspard

Opening set by Certified Blues

Friday, March 6

Sydney & the Sams

Opening set by Mike Larson and The Ones That Got Away!

Friday, April 10

Les Amis de DTA! Ft Roddie Romero, Andre Michot, Rodrigo Munhoz, Drake Leblanc, Jean Torres, David Crochet, and Sami Parbhoo

Opening set by Amelie Cecile

Downtown Alive! is considered Acadiana’s longest-standing free concert series. A tradition that once started as a way to drive foot traffic to the Downtown core has transformed into a celebration of the music and culture the district is known for.

Downtown Alive!, Downtown Lafayette, and Evangeline Maid merchandise is available for purchase online and during all DTA! events. Proceeds from these merchandise go back to Downtown Lafayette to help continue keeping the DTA! tradition alive.

All shows take place in Parc Sans Souci, and the music starts at 6 p.m. and concludes at 8:30 p.m Please leave ice chests at home to help keep DTA! free to the public – grab a drink from the beverage tent and a bite to eat from food vendors and downtown restaurants.

For more information about Downtown Alive! and Downtown Lafayette, visit downtownlafayette.org and follow Downtown Lafayette on Facebook and Instagram.