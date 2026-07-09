DTA announces fall 2026 dates and lineup

LAFAYETTE, La. — Downtown Lafayette announced its Downtown Alive lineup for the Fall 2026 season.

“We welcomed thousands of people to Parc Sans Souci in the spring for this long-standing, family-friendly tradition,” says Jessica Hauerwas, Executive Director of Downtown Lafayette. “Downtown Alive! this season celebrates local talent, community partner engagement, and safe, free music programming for everyone to enjoy.”

The Fall season kicks off with the Fourth Annual Ragin’ Cajuns DTA!, which celebrates the connection between Downtown and its neighboring university, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. There will be special activations with UL athletics, UL alumni, the on-campus Career Closet, and other community vendors and partners. As Lafayette’s urban core continues its efforts to build connection, this event gives students a glimpse into life off-campus in the city. Downtown restaurants are also celebrating all week with Ragin’ Cajuns®-inspired specials – more info to come soon, according to a spokesperson for DTA.

2026 DTA! Fall lineup

Friday, August 28: Ragin’ Cajuns DTA!

The Vermillionaires

Opening set by The Pride of Acadiana Marching Band

Friday, October 2

LeTrainiump

Opening set by Whiskey Bay

Friday, November 6

Pine Leaf Boys

Opening set by Josh Mendoza Experience

Downtown Alive! is considered Acadiana’s longest-standing free concert series. What began as an initiative to drive foot traffic to Downtown has grown into a celebration of the music and culture for which Lafayette is best known, according to the DTA.

Downtown Alive!, Downtown Lafayette, and Evangeline Maid merchandise is available for purchase online and during all DTA! events. Proceeds from this merchandise go back to Downtown Lafayette to help continue the DTA! tradition.

All shows take place in Parc Sans Souci, and the music starts at 6 p.m. and concludes at 8:30 p.m.

For more information about Downtown Alive! and Downtown Lafayette, visit downtownlafayette.org and follow Downtown Lafayette on Facebook and Instagram.

This season of Downtown Alive! is presented by Evangeline Maid with support from Cox and Lafayette Consolidated Government.