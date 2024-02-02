DTA announces 2024 line-up

The Downtown Alive! line-up for spring has been announced.

LVVRS will kick off this year’s first Downtown Alive! on March 1. Other notable performances throughout the year will include Corey Ledet, Dustin Sonnier, The Debtors, Terry & the Zydeco Bad Boys, and the return of the Special Edition Ragin’ Cajuns® DTA! featuring The Good Dudes, in partnership with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on September 6.

“We can’t wait to pack the park for First Friday Downtown Alive! 2024,” says Jessica Hauerwas, Executive Director of DLU. “DTA! is a destination for experiencing the cultural vibrancy of Downtown Lafayette and Acadiana. With the ever growing enthusiasm around Second Saturday ArtWalk, we know that First Friday DTA! will see incredible success as we continue to honor this four-decade old tradition for years to come.”

What started back in 1983 as an effort to bring the community together on a continuing basis is still thriving over 40 years later. Considered Louisiana’s longest-standing free outdoor concert series, DTA! celebrates music, culture, and downtown’s place as a welcoming, creative, diverse and active city center.

Downtown Alive!, Downtown Lafayette, and Evangeline Maid merchandise is available for purchase online and during all DTA! events.

The entire community is invited to enjoy free, live music at DTA! in Downtown Lafayette this fall! Music starts at 6:00 p.m. and concludes at 8:30 p.m. Please leave ice chests at home to help keep DTA! free to the public – grab a drink from the beverage tent and a bite to eat from food vendors and downtown restaurants. Most importantly, don’t forget to support local small businesses while downtown.

For more information about Downtown Alive! and Downtown Lafayette, visit downtownlafayette.org and follow Downtown Lafayette on Facebook and Instagram.

2024 DTA! Lineup

Friday, March 1st - Parc Sans Souci

LVVRS

Friday, April 5th - Parc Sans Souci

Corey Ledet

Friday, May 3rd - Parc Sans Souci

Dustin Sonnier

- Summer Break -

Friday, September 6th - Parc Sans Souci

The Good Dudes

Ragin’ Cajuns ® DTA!

Friday, October 4th- Parc Sans Souci

The Debtors

Friday, November 1st - Parc Sans Souci

Terry & the Zydeco Bad Boys