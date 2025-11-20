Drone Institute expands Lafayette headquarters, creating nearly 1,400 new job opportunities

LAFAYETTE, La. – Drone Institute, LLC announced a $340,000 expansion of its Lafayette headquarters to consolidate its drone operations, data processing and pilot training within a single facility. The new facility will support the company’s growing national operations and development of advanced aerial imaging software for infrastructure assessment.

The company is expected to create 610 direct new jobs over the next 10 years while retaining seven current positions in Lafayette Parish. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 758 indirect new jobs, for a total of 1,368 potential new job opportunities in the Acadiana Region.

The new headquarters at 105 Dorest Avenue in Lafayette will bring together Drone Institutes’ flight operations, data processing and production teams in a single facility, according to Louisiana Economic Development. From this location, the company will manage nationwide drone missions, train pilots and geospatial analysts and develop advanced imaging tools that help industrial clients detect and prevent infrastructure issues.

Established in Lafayette, Drone Institute has steadily expanded its workforce and capabilities to meet growing demand for aerial data and inspection services nationwide.

Construction on the new facility is scheduled to begin by the end of the year, with completion expected by July 2026. Commercial operations will scale during construction to support expanded data processing and flight operations.

To secure the project in Lafayette, the state of Louisiana offered Drone Institute a competitive incentives package that includes the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart and a $300,000 performance-based grant to assist in building renovation costs. The company is also expected to participate in Louisiana’s High Impact Jobs program and Research and Development Tax Credit.

