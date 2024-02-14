Driver injured after shots fired on the Thruway

Lafayette Police are looking for information about a shooting that happened on the Thruway early Wednesday.

Police were called to the 2700 block of NE Evangeline Thruway around 1 a.m. on Wednesday. They found a vehicle overturned off the road, with a person trapped inside.

Officers were able to pull the person from the vehicle by removing the front windshield, and when they did they found the victim was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police say it wasn't life-threatening, but they were transported to a local hospital where they're listed in stable condition.

There was a passenger in the vehicle, but that person wasn't injured.

Investigators determined that the victims were traveling in the area when another vehicle approached and started shooting at the vehicle. The shots caused the vehicle to veer off the road, and then it overturned. The people kept shooting into the overturned car, then drove away.

LPD Investigators are actively working this incident to determine leads. Additional information shall be provided as it is obtained by LPD Investigators.

Anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information via the submit a tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.