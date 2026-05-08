Dr. Raphael Baranco school celebrates 100 years

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Dr. Raphael Baranco school building turned 100, and the Lafayette Parish School System held a celebration Friday.

The celebration was to recognize the history of the building, followed by a day of festivities for all the students, staff and community.

"I hope they take away a sense of family, a sense of positive culture, a sense of what i can be like for them," said Cayce Otwell, principal at Dr. Raphael Baranco. "They're just like any other kid across this parish. Our school is scoring better than some of the others, so I want them to take a sense of pride with them that they attended this school as they move on for the rest of their educational career."