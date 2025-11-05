Downtown officials to take legal action on condo plan

Members of Lafayette’s Downtown Development Authority will seek legal action regarding the residential project planned at 444 Jefferson St.

Our media partners at The Advocate report that the DDA board voted unanimously Wednesday morning to pursue legal proceedings and hire counsel regarding a decision from the Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Board of Zoning Adjustment’s approval of the project.

At issue is the lack of habitable space required for buildings along Jefferson Street as required by the Lafayette Development Code. The project, led by local developer Cliff Guidry, was approved by BOZA’s board in September without addressing the issue, the newspaper reports.

Readers may remember Guidry as the developer who announced plans a couple years ago to build two huge chrome-and-glass skyscrapers in downtown Lafayette. To see our story about that, click here. The project never got off the ground.

DDA CEP Kevin Blanchard told The Advocate that the plan does not meet development code requirements, but board members may have approved it because they were under the impression that it was OK with DDA. That's not the case.

To read the rest of The Advocate's story, click here.