Downtown memorabilia up for grabs in advance of move

After more than 30 years in the old City Hall at the corner of Jefferson and Lee downtown, the Downtown Lafayette team is moving to new digs.

Before they make the move - it's set for this fall - they're clearing out decades of "stuff" and they're offering it up for sale, with all proceeds benefiting Downtown Lafayette Unlimited.

According to a social media post, the offerings include office furniture and equipment, event supplies, vintage Downtown Lafayette memorabilia and other items.

The sale will be this Saturday, July 11, from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. - that's before and during Second Saturday ArtWalk. Cash and cards will be accepted. Find it on the first floor of the old City Hall, 735 Jefferson Street.

Here's a flyer: